EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moisture is expected to increase in El Paso Thursday, allowing rain chances to increase as we kick start Monsoon.

Monsoon season does not translate to rainy season, contrary to popular belief, but rather a seasonal shift in winds.

There is a 20% chance for rain Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. Possible storms around the Borderland could produce outflow winds, which could spark blowing dust and strong gusts. This could affect your evening commute.

El Paso dries Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for rain Sunday. These rain chances are expected to kick in late Sunday night, which should not affect your Father’s Day outdoor plans.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the triple digits Thursday, marking the 7th consecutive day of 100 degrees or warmer.

Starting Friday, however, afternoon highs are expected to dip to the upper 90s and stay there through much of next week.

