EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting calm and warm weather through Tuesday, before the next few cold fronts begin to track our way.

The first cold front is expected to produce breezy conditions Wednesday with a slight chance of rain and windy conditions Thursday with better rain chances.

The second cold front is expected to produce afternoon rain chances Friday with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures will continue to drop Saturday, topping out in the upper 50s, before the next cold front arrives Sunday, producing what we are calling our best chance for rain so far this month!

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s all weekend long. One last gasp from Winter, before we welcome Spring!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/13/2023

