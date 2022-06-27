EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monsoon is in full swing, and El Paso is expecting rain chances every single day this week, with the best chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Storms will have the capability of producing heavy rainfall, which in turn could lead to possible flooding.

Make sure to grab your sandbags and be prepared for the possibility of localized flooding.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to low 90s for the next 9 days.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

