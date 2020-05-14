Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible isolated storms in the forecast

Breaking News
Forecast for 05/13/2020

More beautiful weather is expected as a high pressure system continues to take over. 

Highs will be in the low 90s through Friday, before warming up to the mid 90s this weekend. 

Temperatures will begin to warm to the upper 90s by Monday of next week.

Speaking of next week, moisture will begin to spill into the Borderland, increasing rain chances Monday. 

Our better rain chances will arrive Tuesday, as we expect to see near triple highs and strong winds. 

Expect a possible isolated storms Tuesday afternoon with lingering rain chances Wednesday. 

