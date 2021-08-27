Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible isolated storm this weekend

El Paso is expected to continue to see warm temperatures and the possibility of isolated storms this weekend.

Forecast for 08/27/2021

Moisture is increasing across our area, which means we can expect the possibility of an isolated storm both Saturday and Sunday.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nora could make its way into the Borderland area as early as Wednesday.

If this feature holds, we could see heavy rainfall and possible flooding next week.

