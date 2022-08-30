El Paso is expecting to see an increase in moisture that could lead to heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Forecast for 08/30/2022

While we do expect to see better rain chances, flooding is expected to be very isolated over the next few days.

The increase in moisture will drop afternoon highs to the mid 80s through at least Thursday.

These storm chances will slowly decrease into the weekend, allowing temperatures to slowly warm to the upper 80s.

