EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Remnants from Hurricane Harold is expected to produce heavy rainfall overnight as the system continues to track in a Northwesterly direction.

Thick cloud cover is expected to envelope the entire city Wednesday afternoon, producing highs in the low 80s, possibly even upper 70s.

Rain chances will remain high Wednesday through Thursday, before beginning to dry out Friday through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will also quickly warm to seasonal (94°) by the end of this workweek and into this weekend.

We expect to near the upper 90s next week.

Forecast for 08/22/2023

