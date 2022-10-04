El Paso is expecting to see an increase in moisture Wednesday, increasing the possibility of heavy rainfall is that afternoon.
Rain chances will continue in the forecast for the rest of the week as moisture lingers in our area.
This will cause afternoon highs to drop to the low 70s starting and overnight lows are expecting to drop to the upper 50s Thursday through the weekend.
This means you may want to carry a light sweater to keep you warm during the morning and evening hours.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall Wednesday
- UTEP pharmacy school gets nearly $4M in funding to help in battle vs. cancer
- Salvation Army from multiple states responds to help with Hurricane Ian
- Lauterbach donates $20K to UTEP’s Accounting and Information Systems
- New infrastructure plan in Texas means more charging stations for electric vehicles
- ‘I really could have died’: Athletic trainer saves student who collapsed at Illinois school dance