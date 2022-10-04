El Paso is expecting to see an increase in moisture Wednesday, increasing the possibility of heavy rainfall is that afternoon.

Forecast for 10/04/2022

Rain chances will continue in the forecast for the rest of the week as moisture lingers in our area.

This will cause afternoon highs to drop to the low 70s starting and overnight lows are expecting to drop to the upper 50s Thursday through the weekend.

This means you may want to carry a light sweater to keep you warm during the morning and evening hours.

