Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall this weekend

El Paso is expecting one more day of calm weather, before we see an increase in moisture and rain chances.

Forecast for 07/21/2021

Strong storms expected Friday, with the possibility of heavy rainfall this weekend.

This means you definitely want to make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect your home before the rain.

With nearly 8inches of rain so far this year, El Paso is very saturated, which means flooding is expected to be a major concern.

Make sure to stay updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online as these storms continue to develop.

Latest Headlines: