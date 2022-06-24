EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see isolated storms Saturday, capable of producing heavy rainfall and strong gusts.
A weak cold front is expected to kick up rain chances Monday, thus producing possible heavy rainfall.
This means you need to make sure to have plenty of sandbags handy, especially if your neighborhood floods easily.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 90s for the next 9 days.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
