Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall this week

El Paso saw back to back triple digit highs this weekend and now we expect to see afternoon highs drop to the upper 80s and rain chances increase this week.

Forecast for 08/09/2021

Our typical monsoonal flow is taking over, increasing the available moisture in our area, which is expected to produce the possibility of heavy rainfall this week.

As rain chances increase, temperatures will rapidly decrease to the upper 80s by Thursday.

We don’t expect rain chances to let up any time soon, nor do we expect to warm to the triple digits in these next 9 days.

Get your sandbags ready, as there is the possibility of localized flooding. If you know your neighborhood floods easily, then make sure you are prepared.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

