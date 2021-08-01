Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall next week

El Paso is expecting to see the possibility of heavy rainfall this coming workweek.

Forecast for 08/01/2021

A cold front is expected to move in Sunday into Monday, increasing the amount of moisture in our area, which could lead to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

This will last through Tuesday, before slowly drying out Wednesday.

Afternoon highs are also expected to cool to the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday, before warming Thursday through much of next week.

Not only are we warming, but we are also expecting to see rain chances increase as our next storm system moves our way.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: