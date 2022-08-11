El Paso is expecting another round of possible heavy rainfall Friday as a high pressure system brings in a steady flow of moisture.
This increase in moisture will give us the possibility of widespread storms in El Paso and Las Cruces, which means possible flooding may occur.
We are expecting a decrease in thunderstorm starting Saturday through the beginning of next week as we see less moisture in our region.
There is going to be another wave next week that could spark the possibility of strong storms and potential flooding Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to stay seasonal starting this weekend and lasting through much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- UTEP Fall Camp Burning Questions: Can Gavin Hardison make ‘the leap?’
- Space Cowboys defeat Chihuahuas for third straight game, 8-1
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall Friday
- Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
- DPS increases patrols in West El Paso following spike in migrant smugglings
- Liz Cheney slams ‘sickening’ GOP attacks on FBI agents involved with Trump search