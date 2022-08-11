El Paso is expecting another round of possible heavy rainfall Friday as a high pressure system brings in a steady flow of moisture.

Forecast for 08/11/2022

This increase in moisture will give us the possibility of widespread storms in El Paso and Las Cruces, which means possible flooding may occur.

We are expecting a decrease in thunderstorm starting Saturday through the beginning of next week as we see less moisture in our region.

There is going to be another wave next week that could spark the possibility of strong storms and potential flooding Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to stay seasonal starting this weekend and lasting through much of next week.

