Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall could return Thursday

El Paso will continue to see dry conditions for one more day, before storm chances return.

Forecast for 07/13/2021

Moisture will begin to increase Thursday, producing the possibility of heavy rainfall that afternoon.

We expect widespread storms Saturday and Sunday, producing the threat of severe weather both days.

Storm chances will stay with us through much of next week, so make sure to stay prepared and weather aware as storms begin to develop.

Check in with us, as we will guide you on what to do when severe weather strikes!

