El Paso is getting ready to see strong storms overnight into Saturday morning, potentially registering over an inch of rain at the airport.
A tropical storm system is swinging back into the El Paso area, bringing in quite a bit of rain. We could see a total of an inch and half of rain by Saturday night.
Flooding is expected to be an issue around town Saturday morning from this system, so make sure to grab your sandbags now.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- TX-DOT prepares for weekend of rain
- Border agents recover 3 bodies from Rio Grande in a 4-hour span
- Mother of femicide victim: ‘They gave me my daughter back in pieces’
- Trade council wants to bring back manufacturing to El Paso
- Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
- Northeast apartment tenant struggles with leaking roof, clogged sink