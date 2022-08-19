El Paso is getting ready to see strong storms overnight into Saturday morning, potentially registering over an inch of rain at the airport.

Possible rain totals Friday night into Saturday morning.

A tropical storm system is swinging back into the El Paso area, bringing in quite a bit of rain. We could see a total of an inch and half of rain by Saturday night.

Flooding is expected to be an issue around town Saturday morning from this system, so make sure to grab your sandbags now.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

