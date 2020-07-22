Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible flooding in the forecast

El Paso saw a severe thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon in West El Paso, which produced strong winds, small hail and brief heavy rainfall.

This pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the workweek, lasting through the weekend.

Moisture has been plentiful, as our monsoon pattern has finally been established.

If we continue to see brief heavy rainfall each day leading to the weekend, we could potentially be facing flooding across certain parts of El Paso.

Make sure to have your sandbags ready to go, and keep an eye on the sky for more severe weather.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.