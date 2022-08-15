El Paso is expected to see tropical moisture this week, causing potential heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

Forecast for 08/15/2022

Rain chances will be high and widespread Tuesday through the weekend.

Make sure to have your sandbags ready this week as we may see localized flooding across several parts around town.

Remember, never try to cross over streets that are flooding as you don’t know if there is a street underneath or a sink hole.

The potential added moisture is expected to cool our afternoon highs to the mid to low 80s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

