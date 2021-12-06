Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible first freeze this weekend

El Paso is expected several back to back cold fronts that could lead to our first freeze of the season.

Forecast for 12/06/2021

The first cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Thursday, while the second cold front is expected to produce our first possible high wind event of the season on Friday.

Sustained winds are expected to peak at 40 mph Friday afternoon with a slight chance for rain.

The next cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Saturday and dropping our overnight lows to below freezing for the first time this season.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rebound to the 70s next week.

