Get ready for a windy weekend!

A cold front will allow us to see winds of up to 35 mph on Saturday, and 20 mph on Sunday.

A week upper wave will keep our area breezy through Tuesday before another wind maker hits El Paso Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, before warming up to the mid 80s Monday through Wednesday.

By Thursday, afternoon highs will warm up to the upper 80s, giving us a chance to possibly hit our first 90 degree mark for the year!