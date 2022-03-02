El Paso will continue to see a warming trend and possibly register the first 80 degree mark of the year this week.

Forecast for 03/02/2022

A high pressure system has taken over the Borderland area, allowing for afternoon highs to stay anywhere between 10-15 degrees above average.

This trend won’t last too much longer, however, as a cold front is expected to arrive this weekend.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds and cooler weather.

These winds are forecast to be anywhere between 25-35 mph Friday through Sunday, which could warrant a Wind Advisory each day.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid 60s, which is seasonal for El Paso.

