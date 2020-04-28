Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible first 100 degree day this week

Happy Summer!

Even though we are still a month and a half away from the official start to the season, El Paso is definitely getting a taste of some summer-like temperatures.

A high pressure system continues to take over the area through Tuesday, allowing us to near record highs.

A cold front will bring brief relief from the 90 degree weather on Wednesday, as “cooler” air and winds take over.

By Thursday, another high pressure system takes over and this one will heat us up to possibly our very first 100 degree day.

If El Paso hits 100 degrees on Friday, May 1st, this would be the earliest triple digit high ever recorded in the city’s history.

The earliest we have ever seen triple digit heat has been May 8th, 1989, while the average date for 100 degrees is June 14th.