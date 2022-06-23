El Paso is expected to continue seeing pop up storms Friday through Sunday, before better rain chances kick in.

Forecast for 06/23/2022

El Paso is expecting to see the possibility of widespread storms Monday and once again Wednesday and Thursday.

While we expect widespread rain next week, we still have the possibility of seeing heavy downpours from every day these next 9 days.

Make sure to have your sandbags ready as you may end up needing them throughout the week.

Make sure to stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

