Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weekend, windy start to next week

El Paso is about to see a warm and pleasant weekend, as a high pressure system takes over the region.

Forecast for 04/23/2021

However, as the next storm system begins to track our way, we expect a gusty afternoon Sunday, with strong winds Monday and Tuesday of next week.

In fact, we expect 35+mph winds Tuesday with a slight chance for rain as the cold front begins to track through the region.

As the cold air begins to spill behind the cold front, afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 70s Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday.

After the storm system moves out of our area, temperatures will quickly rebound to the 90s next weekend.

