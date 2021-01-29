El Paso is expecting a windy Saturday morning, before winds subside that afternoon.
Temperatures will top out in the low 60s through Sunday, before warming to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next storm system arrives Wednesday, producing strong winds and a slight chance of rain.
Winds will remain strong Thursday, while afternoon highs drop to the low 50s.
Temperatures should stay in the mid 50s through the next coming weekend.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Americas tops Franklin 57-48, remains unbeaten in District 1-6A play
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weekend, before the next storm system arrives
- ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’: Ohio lawmakers call for new June 14 holiday
- Facing budget cuts, Texas alcohol regulators aim to expand human trafficking prevention efforts
- Students will be required to take STAAR test in person, TEA says