Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weekend, before the next storm system arrives

El Paso is expecting a windy Saturday morning, before winds subside that afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the low 60s through Sunday, before warming to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday, producing strong winds and a slight chance of rain.

Winds will remain strong Thursday, while afternoon highs drop to the low 50s.

Temperatures should stay in the mid 50s through the next coming weekend.

Forecast for 01/29/2021

