El Paso is expecting seasonal weather before a strong winter system moves in.

Forecast for 01/28/2022

An upper wave is expected to produce a very slight chance of rain Sunday. We do not expect any measurable rainfall, but we could see a few sprinkles that day.

The next strong winter storm system is expected next week Wednesday into Thursday.

This system is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 40s Thursday with a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay updated with your local Weather Authority as this the possibility of moisture with this system continues to change .

