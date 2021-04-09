Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weekend, before next cold front arrives

El Paso is expecting a warm and calm weekend, with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s and winds at 10-15mph.

Forecast for 04/09/2021

The next cold front is expected next week. This one won’t really drop our temperatures that much, but it will produce gusty and borderline windy conditions Monday into Tuesday.

The following cold front is expected Thursday, where we expect temperatures to drop to the low 80s/upper 70s through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

