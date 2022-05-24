EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected calm and seasonal weather Wednesday before a high pressure settles in and warms highs to the triple digits.

Forecast for 05/24/2022

This high pressure system will start to take over Thursday, warming highs to the upper 90s and triple digits Friday through the beginning of next week.

We could match the record high Friday of 103 degrees, followed by the near record highs Saturday and Sunday.

As of now, there is a slight chance for rain Monday of next week with gusty conditions.

