EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected calm and seasonal weather Wednesday before a high pressure settles in and warms highs to the triple digits.
This high pressure system will start to take over Thursday, warming highs to the upper 90s and triple digits Friday through the beginning of next week.
We could match the record high Friday of 103 degrees, followed by the near record highs Saturday and Sunday.
As of now, there is a slight chance for rain Monday of next week with gusty conditions.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather Wednesday, triple digits Friday
- Former NM State forward Pascal Siakam earns spot on All-NBA Third Team
- NM State and Sam Houston Set to Open WAC Baseball Tournament
- Gloria Trevi, Kumbia Kings, Afrojack highlight Feria Juarez 2022
- Incumbent David Stout takes lead for County Commissioner Pct 2
- Sergio Coronado takes the lead against Incumbent Carl L. Robinson
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.