EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting one day of light winds and warm afternoon temperatures before the next cold front arrives.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds Thursday, with much cooler weather Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s Thursday and dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s Friday.

We expect to top out in the 80s once again next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/28/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.