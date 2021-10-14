Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this weekend

A high pressure system will take over, producing calm winds, clear skies, and seasonal afternoon highs.

Forecast for 10/14/2021

This weather pattern is expected to take over for the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.

A weak cold front will slowly move through the area, which is expected to produce breezy conditions Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay rather seasonal, however.

The next cold front is expected Thursday into Friday of next week. This weather feature is expected to produce storm chances Thursday night into Friday morning. Strong winds are also expected Friday with temperatures dipping into the upper 70s.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: