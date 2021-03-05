Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this weekend, near record heat next week

El Paso will continue to see warm and pleasant weather, although we may see breezy conditions throughout the weekend.

A high pressure system will take over our region this weekend, allowing temperatures to warm to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. This means we may near record heat these two days.

The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday of next week, producing strong winds and possible rain chances Wednesday.

Cooler weather is expected next weekend.

Speaking of next weekend, Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, March 14th. This means will Spring Forward one hour, losing one hour of sleep and gaining one hour of daylight during the evening hours.

