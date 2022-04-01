El Paso is expecting calm weather Saturday and Sunday before the next cold front moves in next week.
Expect breezy conditions and cooler weather Monday before strong winds take over Tuesday of next week.
Another cold front is expected Wednesday into Thursday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s Thursday of next week.
