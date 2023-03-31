EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see pleasant weather this weekend as a high pressure system takes over.

Temperatures are expected to warm to 80 degrees Saturday through the beginning of next week.

A cold front is expected to arrive Monday into Tuesday, producing strong winds both days.

Temperatures are predicted to drop to the low 70s Tuesday and stay that way through much of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/31/2023

