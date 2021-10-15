Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this weekend

A high pressure system takes over the area this weekend, producing clear skies and calm winds.

Forecast for 10/15/2021

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 70s, even low 80s through much of next week.

A few upper waves will move through the region next week, producing breezy to borderline windy conditions.

It won’t be until the end of next week that we expect the possibility of rain chances as a weak cold front moves through.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: