El Paso is expecting clear skies and light winds for much of this week before our next storm system arrives.
An upper wave is expected to produce slight chances for rain Thursday, followed by breezy to borderline windy conditions Friday.
The cold air from the coming cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the mid to low 60s this weekend.
Back-to-back windy conditions are expected next week as the next cold front tracks our way.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this week
- Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 booster approval for 16 and 17 year olds: report
- Police find family of mystery boy found wandering alone on Baltimore street
- UTEP, NMSU women’s game postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within Miners’ program
- El Paso COVID-19 Hospitalizations highest since March 2021