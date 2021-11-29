Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this week

El Paso is expecting clear skies and light winds for much of this week before our next storm system arrives.

Forecast for 11/29/2021

An upper wave is expected to produce slight chances for rain Thursday, followed by breezy to borderline windy conditions Friday.

The cold air from the coming cold front is expected to cool afternoon highs to the mid to low 60s this weekend.

Back-to-back windy conditions are expected next week as the next cold front tracks our way.

