El Paso is expecting pleasant weather for this Labor Day weekend.
There is a chance for a possible storm Saturday through Monday, but the possibilities are very limited.
Temperatures are expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s.
Tropical moisture is expected to impact El Paso later next week, producing potential heavy rainfall, which could lead to potential flooding.
Stay safe and weather aware
