Afternoon highs hit the 90s Wednesday afternoon in El Paso for the first time in 7 days.

Temperatures are expected to stay slightly above average these next several days, thanks to a high pressure system taking over the region.

By the way, seasonal afternoon highs for El Paso is 87°-86° for this time of the year.

Rain chances are very limited and we don’t expect to see much precipitation for the rest of the week.

Fall officially arrives Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, and we expect to kick off the season with 90° weather.

