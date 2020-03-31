Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant spring-like weather on the way

It was a seasonal, spring day for El Paso as we kicked off the workweek.

Breezy to windy conditions Monday, as an upper wave moved through.

Winds will relax Tuesday, coming out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Forecast highs will be just slightly above normal, which is 74 degrees for this time of the year.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we will see 15-25 mph winds, with highs in the low 80s.

By Friday, winds weaken, and give way to forecast highs in the upper 70s.

Breezy conditions once again Saturday, which gives us a perfect opportunity to fly a kite in our backyard.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower Sunday, as we dip to the upper 70s.

Expect 80 degree weather to return by Monday of next week.