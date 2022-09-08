El Paso is expecting slightly above average temperatures Friday and Saturday as a high pressure system takes over.

Forecast for 09/08/2022

This high pressure system is what will give us pleasant football weather these next two days.

A cold front is expected to push into our region, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 80s and producing breezy conditions Sunday.

Rain chances will be very limited Saturday and clear out Sunday.

This cold front is also expected to clear us from the hazy conditions we have been seeing recently over El Paso.

Rain chances return next week.

