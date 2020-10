El Paso registered 66 degrees Thursday afternoon, staying nearly 10 degrees below average.

A high pressure system has settled over our area, which will slowly warm afternoon highs to the low 80s.

There is a cold front that is expected to arrive Sunday, producing windy conditions and a slight cool down to the low 70s.

Other than that, calm weather is expected these next 9 days.

