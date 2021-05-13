Exclusive 9 day forecast: One more shot at possible strong storms Friday

El Paso saw another haboob Thursday afternoon as a storm system moved close to the region.

Forecast for 05/13/2021

No rain was registered anywhere in El Paso, except for a few drops in Santa Teresa, enough to dirty your car.

There is another chance for possible storms Friday, with the possibility of small hail and strong winds.

The best chance for storms is expected in the late afternoon/early evening hours Friday, before clearing out late Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s through at least Sunday, before strong winds return Monday as a cold front drops afternoon highs to the mid 80s Tuesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

