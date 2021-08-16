Exclusive 9 day forecast: One more day of possible heavy rainfall

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast for 08/16/2021

El Paso is expecting one more day of possible afternoon storms, before we see a break from the rain chances this week.

Forecast for 08/16/2021

Moisture is expected to move out of the area as early as Tuesday evening, keeping El Paso rather dry for the next several days.

We haven’t seen the end of the monsoon just yet though. We expect the return of rain chances this weekend.

The end of monsoon is officially Sept. 30th, so we still have a ways to go.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest headlines:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header