EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is on track to potentially seeing our first 80 degrees of the year.

A high pressure system will take over, warming temperatures near record highs.

Near record highs Wednesday of this week.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s through Thursday, before warming to the 80s this weekend!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/07/2023

