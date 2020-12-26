Exclusive 9 Day Forecast on KTSM

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Christmas Day the Borderland saw calm conditions and warmer temperatures from what was seen Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into the weekend with highs reaching the 60’s.

Dry and quiet weather will remain for the next few days into the start of next week.

Tuesday the Borderland will see its next system that will bring a cold front and moisture into the region.

This will bring windy conditions and cooler temperatures and slight chances for rain showers in some areas.

The cool down will last into the end of the week with highs remaining in the 50’s into the new year.

Chances for rain will return for the end of next week but will remain slim.

Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s by the start of the following week.