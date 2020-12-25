Exclusive 9-day Forecast on KTSM 9

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Cooler temperatures will continue into Christmas day with highs expected to remain in the lower 50’s.

The cool conditions will not last long as a warming trend will lead us into the 60s by Saturday.

Dry and calm conditions are expected for the next few days.

Our next expected winter system will move in Monday night into Tuesday. This will provide the Borderland with windy conditions.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s due to the cold-front.

Highs will remain in the 50’s into the New Year of 2021.