El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Temperatures are warming up and drying out into Sunday. Expect temperature highs near the 70s for the start of the work week as a high pressure system consumes the area.

The warmer weather will not last long as a northern system will bring a strong cold front Tuesday.

This will create a drop in temperatures, windy conditions and small chances for rain.

Conditions will clear out and near normal by New Year’s Day.