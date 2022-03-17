El Paso is expecting calm weather Friday and Saturday, before the next cold front moves in Sunday into Monday.

Forecast for 03/17/2022

Temperatures are expected to drop to the 60s Friday, warm above seasonal Saturday and register 80 degrees Sunday before the cold air from the next cold front filters in Monday.

We expect to see breezy to windy conditions Sunday, with potential high winds Monday as this strong cold front moves in. Sustained winds could peak at 40 miles per hour Monday afternoon.

This cold front is also expected to produce a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon highs dropping to the low 60s Monday.

