EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will slowly warm to near seasonal temperatures as a high pressure system takes over these next few days.

This warming trend won’t last long, however, as another cold front begins to track in our direction.

This cold front will drop afternoon highs to the mid 50s Friday.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 70s, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast: 02/07/2023

