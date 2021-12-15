The first cold front, which arrived Wednesday, brought breezy to windy conditions and nothing else. But a much stronger cold front is expected to bring us a taste of winter this weekend.
This next cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s along with breezy conditions. Once the winds subside and the cold air filters in, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 40s on Sunday.
Light rain is also a possibility throughout Sunday, although frozen precipitation for El Paso is not very likely.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- UTEP women storm back to beat NMSU in overtime, 82-78
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front to bring colder weather
- One dead after head-on crash with semi on Border Highway
- UTEP signs eight on Day 1 of early signing period, seven JUCO transfers
- NMSU football inks 14 on first day of early signing period