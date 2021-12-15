Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front to bring colder weather

The first cold front, which arrived Wednesday, brought breezy to windy conditions and nothing else. But a much stronger cold front is expected to bring us a taste of winter this weekend.

Forecast for 12/15/2021

This next cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s along with breezy conditions. Once the winds subside and the cold air filters in, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 40s on Sunday.

Light rain is also a possibility throughout Sunday, although frozen precipitation for El Paso is not very likely.

