Exclusive 9 Day forecast: Next cold front on its way

Expect another breezy day Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s on, as a cold front moved in Tuesday.

Even though the cold air has filtered in, afternoon highs will continue to stay above average, which is 64° for this time of the year.

Another cold front is on its way, which is expected to produce windy conditions on Thursday, along with slight chances for rain.

Afternoon highs will also take a dive, and are expected to dip to the upper 50s for El Paso, and low 50s in Las Cruces.

Cool air will continue to filter in Friday, dropping afternoon highs for El Paso to the low 50s, with an increase in rain chances Friday and Saturday.