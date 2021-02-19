Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front on its way

El Paso is definitely warming and is expected to reach the 70s, before our next cold front makes its way into the Borderland area.

Forecast for 02/19/2021

Expect above average temperatures Saturday, but once the cold front starts tracking our way, strong winds are expected to take over Saturday evening.

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Sunday and Monday, before we quickly warm to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spring weather is back!

